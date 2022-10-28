A third of Brits have too many clothes – with £800 worth going unworn

More than four in ten (43 percent) have bought an item online and not liked it, but kept it anyway – with three in five (59 percent) of those who have done so admitting they “couldn’t be bothered” to return it.

And rather than give away or sell such items, 55 percent have thrown clothing in the bin which was either perfectly good or easily fixable – although 34 percent felt guilty afterwards.

Just over two-thirds (67 percent) have so far decided against both clearing space in their wardrobes, and making money in the process, by selling old items online.

But the study, commissioned by Samsung UK, found the 33 percent who have tried their hand at selling garments in this way have earnt an of average £350 to date – with one in five bringing in £500 or more.

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, pictured using the Samsung Z Flip4 to snap her own second-hand buys, said: “Selling clothes online is about to become your next side hustle.

“Putting the effort in to capturing the best photos for your online listing will help you sell more items, for better prices, and at a faster pace.

“When I shop second-hand, I always want to see what it looks like with someone wearing it, so make sure you capture pictures with you in it to drive more interest.”

The study found that on average, those polled can become bored of wearing the same piece of clothing after adorning it as little as six times.

And 30 percent have clothes in their wardrobes with the tags still attached to them.