All Modern Warfare 2 maps in multiplayer

The Modern Warfare 2 maps are a hot topic, as they are in any new Call of Duty game. Knowing your way round the often mazy locales is, at times, just as crucial as your weapons or killstreaks, as you need to know whether to prepare yourself for close-combat or wide, open spaces. Every multiplayer map in the FPS game is brand new to the series, and it includes some that will undoubtedly be remembered fondly in a few years time.

While we’re still awaiting confirmation on the rumoured “greatest hits” map DLC, there are 10 maps in the 6v6 playlists on launch,

Complete Modern Warfare 2 maps list

Here are all of the maps in Modern Warfare 2 and the team size on each map:

Al Bagra Fortress (6v6 and 32v32)

Breenbergh Hotel (6v6)

Crown Raceway (6v6)

El Asilo (6v6)

Embassy (6v6)

Farm 18 (6v6)

Mercado Las Almas (6v6)

Sa’id (32v32 – Battle Map)

Santa Sena Border Crossing (6v6 and 32v32)

Sarrif Bay (32v32 – Battle Map)

Taraq (6v6)

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (6v6 and 32v32)

Al Bagra Fortress (6v6 and 32v32)

One of three maps that can be played in the standard 6v6 playlists or in the Ground War/Invasion game modes, Al Bagra Fortress is – as you’d expect from the name – set in a huge, historic fortress that has since been turned into a tourist attraction in Al Mazrah. Eagle-eyed readers will know this is the name of the Warzone 2 map, along with being a prominent location in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

A large building with multiple floors in the centre of the map takes the spotlight here in the 6v6 version of the map, surrounded on all sides by trucks, crates, and even a statue or two. In Ground War, this expands on all sides to encompass even more of the location present in the Al Mazrah Warzone 2 map.

Breenbergh Hotel (6v6)

Breenbergh Hotel is one of the smaller 6v6 maps in the game, used in all the usual modes like Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint, as well as new modes such as Prisoner Rescue and Knockout.

Set in Amsterdam, the Breenbergh Hotel is a predominantly indoor map, with a slim outdoor perimeter. Thanks to its layout, this is one of the more difficult maps when it comes to breaching the enemy team’s area – for example in modes like Search and Destroy or Knockout. A very open central lobby area is flanked by two zones that are full of cover, so you might find yourself in a stand-off or two: both teams knowing they’re done for as soon as they step out from behind cover. This is what makes Breenbergh Hotel such a welcome challenge though, finding where and how to circumvent the other team and their camping positions.

Crown Raceway (6v6)

The first map teased by the developers long before we even got access to the beta, Crown Raceway used to be known by a different name – Marina Bay. Despite being announced for the beta ahead of time it though, the early access period came and went without any sign of Marina Bay, leading players to speculate about why it was removed. Did they simply abandon it? Was there a dispute about using the real-life name of a Formula One track in-game? We may never know the answer, but we can confirm the map is in the full launch under the name of Crown Raceway.

One of the larger 6v6 maps, Crown Raceway is also one of the most unique. Ignoring the strange fact every team in the paddock is known as the ‘Rohan Oil Racing Team’, the fighting takes place in and amongst the pit lane, garages, and enormous, oversized motorhomes assigned to each team. Every now and then, you’ll also see some F1 cars hurtle down the start/finish straight, which is concerning since the pitlane is a literal warzone.

El Asilo (6v6)

El Asilo is another map on the slightly large scale for 6v6, and one of the main opportunities anyone who uses one of the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles will find to pick players off from afar. Much like Al Bagra Fortress, El Asilo revolves around one huge warehouse in the middle of the map, with a few much smaller sheds dotted around.

The surrounding areas feature natural terrain with long sightlines, which makes this map a bit of a camper’s paradise, especially in modes like Search and Destroy. If you do insist on using a weapon equipped for close-quarters combat, you’ll want to head straight for the warehouse every time you respawn.

Embassy (6v6)

Rarely has a map been more aptly named than Embassy, which is set within the United States embassy in Al Mazrah. Rather than having one central indoor location, two buildings face each other, one of which is split into two, connected by a walkway.

As far as Call of Duty maps go, this is perhaps the most cookie cutter, but that’s certainly not to its detriment. It’s almost a perfect square, there are plenty of opportunities for long-range weapons as well as shotguns and SMGs, and you’re never far away from the action no matter where you respawn.

Farm 18 (6v6)

Many players who dabbled in the beta have claimed Farm 18 as their favourite new map, including franchise fan Chloe Grace Moretz, with its tight spaces and predominantly indoor gameplay forcing operatives into a fast-paced, close-combat experience.

While all of the Modern Warfare 2 maps are brand new, one player has spotted that Farm 18 is a call back to the very first Call of Duty game as it features the house from the Pavlov MP map, based on the Pavlov campaign mission. WIECEq pointed out on Reddit that one of the buildings in Farm 18 is Pavlov’s house, backing up the claim with images from the first game.

Mercado Las Almas (6v6)

In contrast to the very indoor-heavy Breenbergh Hotel and Valderas Museum, Mercado Las Almas is mostly outdoor – but that doesn’t mean it’s any more open. In fact, the Mexican market is set in a series of interlacing alleys and streets, with plenty of places to dip in and hide.

Your loadout is particularly important on this map, as tactical and lethal throwables will be your best way of smoking out the enemy. There are also plenty of buildings around the map, giving you some locations to snipe from, but their view isn’t always great owing to there being few open spaces between buildings.

Santa Sena Border Crossing (6v6 and 32v32)

If Crown Raceway has fast cars, then Santa Sena Border Crossing is the exact opposite. This takes place at the border crossing between Mexico and the United States, and is chock-a-block with civilian vehicles that didn’t make it over the border.

Aside from the being a ridiculous number of cars, Santa Sena Border Crossing is one of the longest 6v6 maps you can imagine, with one major chokepoint in the middle of the bridge between the two countries. In Ground War, this opens up considerably thanks to the larger map size, but in 6v6, it’s a map with plenty of outdoor space yet still feels claustrophobic.

Taraq (6v6)

Taraq is set in a demolished village in the middle of the desert, with around ten small buildings scattered throughout. There are plenty of long sight lines here, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find an uninterrupted view from one side of the map to the other.

Any sort of playstyle can flourish here; whether you want to sprint around with an SMG, play a little more methodically with an assault rifle, or skirt around the edges with a sniper, you have plenty of options. Thankfully, there’s no way to climb the tower in the middle of the map though, so don’t worry about being picked off constantly from a vantage point.

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (6v6 and 32v32)

Zarqwa Hydroelectric is set, as you’d expect, at a hydroelectric power station. Get your swimming shorts on, because one key aspect of this map is the ability to dive underwater. Along with a river flowing around the edges of the map you can enter for a stealthy flank, there’s a mazy network of tunnels that connect all areas of the map with one another.

On the surface, you’re greeted with a big 6v6 map featuring a number of buildings and plenty of rocky terrain, preventing this from being too open of a map. It also means you’ll have plenty of enemies pre-aiming at corners, so gameplay is typically a little slower as you check all corners.

Battle maps: Sa’id and Sarrif Bay (32v32)

Modern Warfare 2’s large battle maps are used for 32v32 gameplay in the Invasion mode. Based on POIs from the Warzone 2 map, you’ll also see locations Sa’id and Sarrif Bay in the battle royale game itself. We’re used to collaboration between Warzone and other COD games, and this simply continues that.

The maps are much bigger than we’re used to in most COD multiplayer modes, with 64 players taking over the area. To help traverse these giant maps, the Invasion mode contains vehicles, including helicopters, boats, and armoured tanks, which are completely operational, and every single building can be explored and scaled.

