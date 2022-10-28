Ash Barty: Real reason I quit tennis

Ash Barty has revealed the real story behind her retirement, which shocked the sporting world earlier this year – telling how she lost the drive to continue after winning Wimbledon.

The former World No1 said she knew there was something seriously wrong with her motivation when she simply gave up halfway through an exercise bike fitness session a year ago.

She had never done that before – and knew the out-of-character move was a “red flag”.

Queenslander Barty shared her story in an interview with the Courier Mail and other News Corp Australia mastheads, ahead of the publication next week of her memoir, My Dream Time.

In the much-anticipated book she finally provides answers, which only she can, for the barrage of questions that arose when she announced her departure from tennis in March 2022, aged 25.

“Winning Wimbledon was the single thing I wanted my whole career,’’ Barty told News Corp. But after that feat, in June 2021, the fire died inside.

“I don’t know what I’m playing for anymore. I think I’m done,” she writes of that period in My Dream Time. “I have got nothing left, no spark.”

But incredibly, even though she had decided she was ready to quit and started discussing it with her tight team – none of whom leaked so much as a word, which is unusual in the sports world – Barty still went on to win the Australian Open in 2022, becoming the first Aussie woman to do so in 44 years.

And that is another untold element to her retirement story revealed in the News Corp feature.

Throughout her career she had suffered periodically under the pressure of tennis, becoming depressed and distraught when it all became too much.

But in late 2021, secure in the knowledge that she would bow out soon, her mindset changed. Even as she took aim at one final challenge – the Aussie Open – Barty stopped worrying about things, and in her words became “carefree” and “cavalier” on-court.

And as the stress fell away, she began playing her most extraordinary tennis, storming through the Adelaide International then defeating Danielle Collins in the Open final.

My Dream Time is a fascinating look behind doors that Barty and her team and family usually keep firmly closed. One of the main takeaways is that Barty’s remarkable journey – from teenage star into temporary retirement then back to glory – suddenly makes sense because she explains the reasons behind every shock detour.

“I tried to keep it raw and honest and not hide anything,’’ Barty told News Corp. “We put it together in a way where we tried to let everyone in.’’

And if you’re wondering whether there could be a comeback, Barty – who married her sweetheart Garry Kissick post-retirement – said: “The last six or seven months of my life have been everything I have ever wanted. I’m loving the way my life is at the moment. I won’t even be estranged from the tennis world … but I just won’t be out there for me.’’

My Dream Time: A Memoir Of Tennis & Teamwork by Ash Barty will be published by HarperCollins on November 2 and is available to pre-order now. Ash is about to go on a national speaking tour – dates and venues here.