Blue Raiders Travel to FIU to Conclude Season – Middle Tennessee State University Athletics

MIAMI – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will suit up one more time in 2022, when they head south for a match at the FIU Panthers this Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT at FIU Soccer Stadium, and the match will be streamed on C-USA TV.



MTSU at FIU



Oct. 29 | 6:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. ET | FIU Soccer Stadium

Live Stats

C-USA TV



Academic All-Conference Recipients



Senior defenders Caroline Manley and Jennifer Francis were both named to the Conference USA All-Academic Second Team on Friday.

Manley has played and started in all 60 career matches since her freshman season in 2019. The Arlington, Tenn. native has also played 4,406 consecutive minutes across 48 matches dating back to late in the ’19 campaign. The three-year captain earned both United Soccer Coaches All-South Region and C-USA All-Tournament Team honors last season for her superb play.

Meanwhile, Francis is the first soccer student-athlete to go through the academic nursing program. The defender from Norcross, Ga. has participated in all 16 matches this year and 49 across her career, with five starts in 2022.

Fellow senior and goalkeeper Hannah Suder will enter the match in the top 10 of several program goalkeeper charts. The native of Jacksonville, Fla. is:

Seventh in shutouts (8)

Sixth in games played (48)

Sixth in minutes played (4025:32)

Fifth in games started (43)

Sixth in career saves (169)

Familiar Settings



Three Blue Raiders hail from South Florida and will have the chance to soak up some familiar sunshine in Miami-Dade County.



Freshmen Gabriela Shegota and Jessica Oliveras , as well as junior Alex Goffi all came to MTSU from Southeast Florida high schools. Additionally, Oliveras went to the same high school as FIU’s Maya Cabrera—American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla.



First Blood



Middle Tennessee was 5-0-1 when scoring first during the regular season last year. Over the past three seasons, the Blue Raiders are 18-5-2 in matches when striking first.



Fresh Guidance



Middle Tennessee added two new coaches during the offseason in Zak Davis and Hannah Hoefs.

Davis joins the Blue Raiders after serving as the assistant women’s soccer coach at George Washington University for the past four seasons. Over his four seasons with the Colonials, Davis helped lead GW to a 33-27-9 overall record and a 20-14-4 mark in Atlantic-10 Conference play.

Before arriving in Murfreesboro, Hoefs coached at Shenandoah University for a year and a half during two different stints with the Hornets. Hoefs began her collegiate coaching career when she first joined the coaching staff at Shenandoah in June 2020 following her standout career as a midfielder at Loyola University of Maryland.



Opponent Breakdown

FIU

Nickname: Panthers

Head Coach: Jonathan Garbar

2022 Record: 2-8-4 (0-5-4 C-USA)

2021 Record: 2-12-2 (1-5-2 C-USA)

MTSU’s All-Time Record vs Florida International: 16-5-1 (Last: W, 3-2 (2OT), Sept. 16, 2021)

Follow the Blue Raiders



