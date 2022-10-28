Christopher “Chris” Lee Waters, 31, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Elizabethtown to Roger Dale Waters and Melissa T. Smith. He was a porter at Petro Truck Stop in Glendale.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Elmer M. Waters; his maternal grandmother, Clara Louise Peters; and his maternal grandfather, Carve Allen Peters.

He is survived by his wife, Rachell Waters of Upton; his father and mother; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Waters of Cecilia; two sons, Bryson Tanner Hornback and Landyn Carter Hornback, both of Upton; three daughters, Aleah Marie Waters of Elizabethtown, Aubrielle Brooklyn Waters of Upton and Caia Lee Waters of Upton; two sisters, Heather Nicole Waters and Rachel Elizabeth Waters-Lane, both of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Melvin Hardin and James Joseph Gusler, both of Elizabethtown; his stepmother, Cathy Waters of Elizabethtown; his stepfather, Dave Smith of Elizabethtown; his nephew, Iziah Waters of Elizabethtown; and three nieces, Lyric Mathews, Lilly Waters and Abby Lane, all of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Deacon Kendell Peters officiating. Burial will be in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.