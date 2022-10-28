Cirstea: I was told it was better to be beautiful and Top 20 than ugly and No.1

Sorana Cirstea says brands give more consideration to tennis players based on their physique rather than their performance.

The 32-year-old, who is ranked No.38 in the world, didn’t hesitate to talk about her bad experiences in order to help young women looking to start their careers in the tennis.

“I remember when I signed a contract with Adidas,” she said on La Fileu. “All the time, and considering they thought I was good looking for an athlete, they told me: ‘It’s better to look good and be Top 20 than to be not as good-looking and be number one’.

“When you’re in the Top 20, they see you everywhere, you’re there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every week, every tournament. And they said to me. ‘It’s better to be pretty and be in the Top 10 or Top 20 than ugly and be number one’.

“That’s when you realize that they have their quotas and that everything is about marketing. For example, the best paid stars are American, Chinese or Japanese.

“In Japan the highest paid player is Osaka, she has been the highest paid athlete in all sports in recent years. It’s the market! Great Britain sells and Spain also sells. Eastern Europe doesn’t sell! It’s not the same and it depends a lot on you and your personality, how you inspire people and how you present yourself, that matters a lot too.”

How Serena Williams intimidated her rivals

In addition, Cirstea talked about Serena Williams and how she managed to intimidate her opponents before matches.

“Serena used to intimidate me a lot, she was trained to do that, to intimidate you in the locker room,” she said. “First of all Serena didn’t want to talk to anyone in the locker room, to any other player, even though we had a shared locker room.

“It’s a little strange at first when you see someone on TV and then you get to play against them. In the locker room she didn’t talk to anyone and she had an aura that intimidated you.”