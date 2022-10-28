City sued over hostile work environment claims

A former employee is suing the city of Chattanooga. She claims she experienced a hostile work environment and believes she was discriminated against based on her gender.

The former employee Gina Franks says she loved working for the city.

But she says when she started in 2018, she noticed a lack of comradery and felt the women in the office were not respected. The city says they are committed to making a great work environment and admit they still have room for improvement.

“There wasn’t team work there, it was more of an us versus them kind of situation,” said Franks.

Gina Franks worked in data entry for the city for four years but resigned in March. She says she felt forced to quit, believing management was upset with her for complaining to certain supervisors and not following chain of command.

“If you had an issue it was basically ‘suck it up and deal with it,'” said Franks.

Franks says the main problem started when her request for flex time was denied in spring of 2022. Similar to paid time off, Franks requested the flex time to go to college and work full time for the city at the same time.

This is when Franks says she reached out to another superior, Thomas Hutka, asking for help.

“But when I asked him for help, he automatically said I was lying, or insinuated I was lying, and why would I ask him for help after that,” said Franks.

Franks says she resigned shortly after and filed a law suit against the city, claiming Hutka, among others created a hostile work environment.

“But when he would talk to women he talked down to us,” said Hutka.

Hutka resigned on October 3rd and tells us it was for personal family reasons.

Our open records request found three internal investigations in four months on complaints of unprofessional behavior, abusive conduct, and creating a hostile work environment.

“We’ve actually trained every supervisor and above over the past few months, which is about five hundred people,” said City Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Ewolt.

Ryan Ewolt says he cannot talk about the law suit or specific employees, but adds the City is working to improve the work environment.

“We’ve seen seven out of 10 people are satisfied with working with the City of Chattanooga, but we also know there are areas to lean into and get better,” said Ewolt.

Franks says she hopes the lawsuit will shed light on the situation.

“And hopefully, this will make the people who work there want to change,” said Franks.