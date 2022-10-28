Classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map Rust appears in new CoD

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps don’t come much more beloved than Rust, the fast-paced, close-quarters kill fest from the original 2009 Infinity Ward FPS game, and with Modern Warfare 2 2022 now finally available, CoD Reddit thinks it’s spotted the iconic arena in Activision’s latest shooter, with more classic maps supposedly coming to Warzone 2.

With its tall tower in the centre, long, jagged dust chute, and corrugated metal panels, you can’t miss Rust, and one Cod Reddit fan reckons they’ve spotted it hidden in the 32v32 version of Santa Sena.

don’t know how nobody spotted rust yet but here’s rust in the game from ModernWarfareII

It looks, admittedly, less rusty than before, but tucked away in the background, it seems to hint that Rust might be making an appearance, alongside all the new Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, as a potential 6v6 map later down the line.

Other maps from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 seem to be making cameo appearances in the gigantic Az Mazrah arena in the upcoming Warzone 2, with POIs like airport, quarry, and Sa’id City seemingly hinting at Terminal, Quarry, and High Rise respectively. With this potentially sneak appearance in Santa Sena, it’s possible that Rust might get added as a 6v6 later in Modern Warfare 2 as well. It’s not confirmed, but we have to admit, it certainly looks like Rust — with all those memories of late 2009 nights, trying and failing to get a 360 no scope with the Intervention, all we can do is hope.

If you’re jumping into Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, check out the best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs. You’ll also want to take the best M4 loadout and learn how to unlock all the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, to look sharp while you shoot.