Cloud Misconceptions With Brian Rivera

The Cloud has become a preferred option for laboratory computing workloads, from sample management to advanced data analytics to secure data storage. It enables laboratory leaders to focus on the lab business objectives: data accuracy, faster turnaround time, and decreased cost, all within a secure, compliant environment.

This Teach Me in 10 will address some of the most common Cloud misconceptions and explore the benefits that Cloud computing can bring to lab productivity and unlocking data potential.

This episode is the second of three episodes which will make up a Deploying Your Lab in the Cloud mini-series.