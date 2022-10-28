Detail in Roger Federer photo sparks fan frenzy in tennis world

A photo of a 17-year-old Roger Federer’s bedroom has sent tennis fans into a frenzy around the world. Pic: Getty/Twitter

Roger Federer may have bid a tearful goodbye to the tennis world, but he’s still firmly in the thoughts of fans around the world.

Federer broke down in tears during an emotional farewell at London’s 02 Arena in September after teaming up with Rafa Nadal in the doubles during the Laver Cup.

The Swiss great’s incredible career saw him finish with a record eight Wimbledon crowns, 103 professional titles and more than US$130 million ($A194m) in prizemoney alone – all driven by a rare grace, laser precision and a signature one-handed backhand.

Few could have predicted that the young Federer – often criticised for his short temper – would go on to become one of the greatest tennis players the world has ever seen.

Certainly not judging by an old photo of a 17-year-old Federer, whose bedroom looked just like that of countless young sporting fans all around the world.

The image – which has gone viral after being shared on social media – shows a bleached-blonde Federer standing in the doorway of his adolescent bedroom.

Adorning the walls are posters of NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan, as well as one of Pamela Anderson in her unmistakable Baywatch swimsuit – stuck up on the outer side of his bedroom door.

Curiously, Federer also has an Akubra hat hanging on the wall, as well as a Macedonian flag, among other photos, awards and memorabilia.

There were also a number of trophies sitting proudly above his dresser drawer, in a telling precursor of what was to come in the Swiss superstar’s career.

Unsurprisingly, the old photo of Federer left his legion fans delighted on social media.

“Was Rog dreaming of becoming Alex the Great of the tennis world?!??” one user commented in relation to the Macedonian flag.

Another added: “Don’t forget the Aussie Akubra hat hanging on the wall!”

Some fans described it as Federer’s ‘Eminem phase’, with the young Swiss star rocking the bleached blonde hair look.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love him any more than I already do,” another user enthused about the post on social media.

Since his retirement, Federer has stayed out of the limelight after admitting that his Laver Cup farewell left him emotionally drained.

He even missed a planned appearance at his home tournament in Basel, much to the disappointment of fans in his Swiss homeland.

Roger Federer could be set for commentary gig

However, Federer could be set to return to tennis sooner than expected – albeit in a different capacity.

Iconic tennis commentator Sue Barker recently hinted that the 41-year-old could be joining the BBC team for next year’s Wimbledon.

Legendary commentator Sue Barker has reportedly hinted that Roger Federer will join the BBC commentary team for Wimbledon in 2023. Pic: Getty

Speaking at a Q&A, Teddington Nub News claimed: “Barker also dropped a heavy hint that tennis legend Roger Federer, who officially retired at The Laver Cup tournament at the 02 last month, may be joining the BBC’s commentary team for Wimbledon next year.”

Barker also recently retired from BBC commentary.

Federer admitted he wanted to remain within the sport before his retirement and suggested he had a desire to dip into commentary.

Speaking at a round table to Swiss reporters, Federer was asked what he would do after putting down the racquet.

And Federer said he had a recent realisation that he could see himself in the commentary box.

“I never thought I would say this,” Federer said, according to reporter Simon Graf.

“But six months ago, I suddenly thought commentating on tennis someday. Who knows.

“Although I always said I would never do that.

“But to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon…”

