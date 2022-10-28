Doctor shares the ‘common culprits’ that can irritate skin in winter

“Use lukewarm, not hot water. And no soap,” she repeated.

As for what to use in the skin, Dr Mansberg recommended using “moisturising ingredients that help the skin retain water”.

“There are three types of moisturising ingredients which can either attract water, form a smooth film on the skin, or block water loss from the skin,” she said.

“In winter, you will need a heavier moisturiser which has more emollients and occlusive ingredients. ‘Heavier’ is not a scientific term, but often you can feel whether a moisturiser sticks around for a while after application, or it feels like there is nothing there.

“Not the most scientific way of choosing a moisturiser for winter, but practically it usually works. These moisturising products may come in the form of creams or oils. The form doesn’t matter, only the function does.”

