Dubai sets strong foundations for metaverse

Inayat-ur-Rahman, Gulf Today

Dubai aims to be one of the leading global economies in the metaverse and aims to spread its progress and success globally. The city is already setting strong foundations for the metaverse to thrive, by exploring opportunities around infrastructure, education, technology, and more.

The Satori Me company will all set to host the first online Ecology and Sustainability Forum in Metaverse on November 11, 2022 in Dubai.

This was announced by Maria Ivina, Founder, Satori Me company, adding that around 19 speakers will present unique topics and will touch upon sustainability, WEB3.0, Ed Tech, Eco Art, WEB4.0, and Eco Deep Tech.

She noted that the participants will also hear opinions of trendsetters and influencers in the field of eco-media.

“We want not only to discuss the problem, but also to show how we can resolve it. We will show the work’s effectiveness in developing green technologies.

The Forum is a platform for like-minded people with a common mission to help our planet.” She added.

Ivina mentioned that green technologies would be highlighted at the Forum, adding that the speakers have prepared several presentations to introduce new eco technologies to the audience.

To a question about the future of Metaverse in Dubai, she said that she think it will succeed — maybe not immediately, but for sure it will. If we look behind, we see that people don’t usually like new technologies. Social media can be a bright example. Now we can’t imagine our life without them, can we.”

“The same is about Metaverse. Its technologies will assist in creating platforms and communities of eco-activists and people who want to become more conscious. In the future, the metaverse can become a good tool, so people will hold exhibitions, conferences and meetings in a new format. To my mind, digital art in Metaverse could draw attention to environmental issues.”

“My projects and vision are not limited by cryptocurrency business only. I see it as a great tool. For example NFT- Non Fungible Token is new and innovative technology for Art. As we discussed above Art has always been and will be the most striking way of expressing humankind’s thoughts, feelings and events. However, now art is transforming.”

“Digital art is no longer a novelty; currently, it is increasingly becoming something generative. It is a form of art created in whole or in part by an autonomous system or artificial intelligence. We already listen to the generated music and enjoy the painting that the neural network writes. That is why I decided to consider environmental problems through such a prism.

“It is the essence of the eco-forum – drawing attention to our planet’s ecology and solving eco-problems using the latest technologies.

Highlighting the issues of climate change, she stated that everyone can already see with the naked eye that the climate is changing faster than we could have imagined. This summer, average temperatures have risen all over the world. As a result, the long-worn topic of global warming and the greenhouse effect is no longer a potential challenge but our reality. And each of us is responsible for this.

“I believe only integral approach can make a change. we should adopt different educational system. The teaching process Starting from early stage school till the Last year university should contain sustainable way of living. we must beachme Eco friendly and eco responsible.” She concluded.