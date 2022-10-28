Categories
Dublin Coffman girls tennis puts together another strong season


Coffman's Emily Yoshino qualified for the Division I state tournament along with doubles partner Lauren Burkett. Also reaching state for the Shamrocks were Dasha Chistyakova and Pritika Ghosh Choudhuri in singles.

As the Dublin Coffman girls tennis team has learned, becoming one of the area’s elite programs can be a challenging process.

Teams like New Albany, which beat the Shamrocks 3-2 in the OTCA Division I district final Oct. 17, and Upper Arlington, which had two doubles teams make it to the OHSAA state tournament, have long been among the standard bearers in central Ohio. 

Last season, the Shamrocks advanced two players to the state singles tournament for the first time since 1998 as Dasha Chistyakova and Pritika Ghosh Choudhuri qualified. 

Coffman continued that success this fall, with Ghosh Choudhuri beating Chistyakova 6-4, 6-3 on Oct. 15 for the district championship.

Ghosh Choudhuri defaulted out of the sectional final Oct. 8 at Hilliard Bradley, giving that title to Chistyakova. 



