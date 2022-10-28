Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram ALL go down in huge worldwide outage

UPDATE: Meta has confirmed that the issues which hit its apps earlier today has now been resolved.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, a spokesperson said: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We fixed the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”
According to Down Detector stats, Meta’s apps were down for around an hour before the issues were resolved. The outage began around 8.30pm today and affected Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.
ORIGINAL: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a huge outage that has hit Meta-owned apps tonight. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded thousands of reports of all of these services going down tonight, with issues reported with Facebook Messenger as well. The reported issues with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all hit in the UK on a Friday night – a peak time for usage.
As problems hit the Meta-owned apps users took to rival social networking website Twitter to talk about the problems they were facing.
One tweeted: “Me getting frustrated that the wifi is s*** because Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram won’t load. Turns out they’re all down at the same time.”
While another posted: “Facebook and Instagram appear to be down.”
One added: “My @instagram currently down”.
And another wrote: “Ummm is Whatsapp down”.
Express.co.uk has contacted Meta for comment about the reported issues with all of its services tonight, and asked if a fix is in the works.
At the peak of today’s outages Down Detector UK recorded over 20,000 reports of Facebook down, while there were over 14,000 reports of Instagram down and around 8,000 reports of WhatsApp down.
It looks like the problems with Meta’s apps were all fixed within the hour, as reported problems with all of the social network giant’s apps began falling around 9.30pm UK time.
Which indicates whatever was causing issues for users was resolved.
