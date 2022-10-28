Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram ALL go down in huge worldwide outage

UPDATE: Meta has confirmed that the issues which hit its apps earlier today has now been resolved.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a spokesperson said: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We fixed the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

According to Down Detector stats, Meta’s apps were down for around an hour before the issues were resolved. The outage began around 8.30pm today and affected Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

ORIGINAL: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a huge outage that has hit Meta-owned apps tonight. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded thousands of reports of all of these services going down tonight, with issues reported with Facebook Messenger as well. The reported issues with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all hit in the UK on a Friday night – a peak time for usage.