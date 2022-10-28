Google’s Pixel Buds Pro drop to $150, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Some of the biggest deals in tech right now come courtesy of Samsung Week, a sales event running through November 1st, in which the electronics giant has discounted a wide swath of their current-model devices. We’re seeing record low prices almost everywhere — as in, lower than Amazon’s October Prime Day deals. Google dropped some compelling offers of their own, with a third off the Pixel 6a and 25 percent off their Pixel Buds Pro. We also found Halloween sales from JBL, XBOX and PlayStation with discounts on older models and titles. Amazon’s Echo devices are also on sale, with the Echo, Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 all at least 40 percent off. Here are all the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Back in July, we named the Pixel Buds Pro Google’s best earbuds yet, giving them a score of 87 in the review. This week they hit their lowest-yet price of $150 on Amazon, that’s even lower than it was for October’s Prime Day and a full $50 off the MSRP.

Our senior news editor, Billy Steele, was particularly impressed with the punchy bass and solid noise cancellation, noting that the active noice cancellation (ANC) is a new feature for Google’s latest buds. Our tests matched Google’s claims of seven hours playback with ANC on and around 11 hours with it off. A fully charged case will more than double those times and the case can be charged wirelessly, unlike the non-pro (A-Series) model.

The controls let you access the Google Assistant, skip tracks, activate ANC, take calls and more with on-board taps and presses that are fully configurable. While they don’t yet offer spatial audio, the audio still felt spacious. One reservation we noted in our review was the $20 price bump from the previous model. Now that you can save $50, it’s a good time to dive in.

Buy Google Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon – $150

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

The Galaxy Watch 5, our current top pick for an Android smartwatch, dropped to a near-lowest price since Samsung released the wearable back in August. Both sizes are $30 off, bringing the 40mm model to $250 (Bluetooth model) and the larger 44mm to $280. Our wearables expert Cherlynn Low gave the Watch 5 a solid 85 in her review, confirming that “for Android users, this is the best smartwatch around.” The heftier, outdoor-focused Pro version of the Watch 5 earned an 86 in the same review and it’s currently on sale for $400 for the Bluetooth version. Both sizes of the LTE-enabled models are $70 off.

As Samsung’s current flagship watch and at just a few months old, this is a rare discount for the Galaxy Watch 5. As part of Samsung Week, the discount will likely go away after November 1st. So if you’re an Android user itching for the best tracking and coaching you can put on your wrist, you might want to check out the deal.

Buy Galaxy Watch 5 at Amazon – $250

Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart TV

If you like the idea of having something other than a black void staring back at you when your TV is off, this is the week to go for Samsung’s The Frame TV. We’re seeing a discounts that go up to $1,000, depending on screen size, with the big-but-not-too-big 55-inch model at $998 (that’s $500 off). The home theater-style 85-inch model is where you see the $1,000 savings, bringing the price down to $3,298.

When on, the TV delivers a vivid, quality image, and has an intuitive Tizen OS-powered smart TV experience. Even at a discount, The Frame isn’t cheap, so it’s best for those who care what their walls look like (or really don’t vibe with black mirrors).

I have one of these myself and can attest to the realism of the effect. With an anti-reflective glass, light-adjusting output and a thin, flush-mount profile (thanks to a separate CPU) The Frame really does look like a piece of art hanging on the wall. An $8-per-month subscription is required to access the very extensive and curated Art Store, without it, there’s a smaller subset of art to display, or you can use your own photos.

Buy The Frame 55-inch smart TV at Amazon – $998

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Samsung is also discounting their Galaxy Tab S8 to $550 for Samsung Week. That’s 22 percent off and just five bucks more than the lowest-ever price. We gave high marks (85) to the mid-range Tab S8+, but like our reviews writer Sam Rutherford noted, “there are two kinds of Android tablets: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S line and everything else.”

The Tab S8 is the most affordable of the Tab S8 lineup, even when it’s not on sale, due to its smaller screen size (11 inches). You still get the power to treat your tablet like a PC, using Dex mode that switches from a standard Android interface to a more powerful desktop-like view. The improved Qualcomm Snapdragon chip makes the S8 speedy and responsive, and the included S Pen feels great in the hand and makes for satisfying doodle sessions and easy note taking.

The all-day battery means you won’t have to stop what you’re doing to find an outlet (though that capacity takes a noticeable dip with graphics-heavy tasks like streaming or gaming). With its bright display and full-sounding speakers, it’s a great pick for a premium tablet — and now it’s at a less-premium price.

Buy Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon – $550

Google Pixel 6a

Engadget

True, it’s not the latest model Pixel, that honor goes to the just-released Pixel 7, but the Pixel 6a is still a great smartphone in its own right — and honestly, it’s less than six months old. If you’re not one to queue up for midnight releases, you can save a hefty $150, snagging a great phone for $299.

Our hands-on review honored it with a score of 89, with our deputy reviews editor calling it “easily one of the best phones for the money.” Now that you’ll be handing over less money, the 6a is looking even better.

While the Pixel 6a is a mid-range smartphone, we gave it high marks for its impressive 12-megapixel cameras, vivid OLED screen with tough Gorilla Glass 3 protecting the screen and a whopping battery — delivering 19+ hours in our tests, crushing Apple’s iPhone SE budget model. There’s no wireless charging and the refresh rate isn’t as fast as possible at just 60Hz, but for under $300 it’s an impressive entry.

Buy Google Pixel 6a at Amazon – $299

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon

Depending on which AI assistant you prefer, now may be a good time to get a couple more Alexas managing your space, with steep discounts on three different Echos. At half-price, Amazon’s fourth-generation Echo smart speaker drops below the discount offered for October’s Prime Day, down to just $50.

Upon its debut, we reviewed the fourth-generation Echo and gave it an 89, praising the surprisingly formidable sound coming out of a relatively diminutive unit. We found that two speakers delivered a better listening experience than just one — and now that the $100 price point has been halved, getting two is an easier move. The speaker puts Alexa front and center and its abilities continue to improve and adapt to what users want in an AI, though the assistant is far from perfect, sometimes requiring a few goes to find the music tracks asked for in our tests.

If you prefer a display on your smart hub, the current-model Echo Show 8 is selling for $70, which is the same price it went for during Prime. The smaller, nightstand-friendly Echo Show 5 is nearly 60 percent off at $35. And if you want to get two Show 5s, use the code SHOW52PK after adding two to your cart and pay just $60 for the pair at checkout. We reviewed both units at once last year when they came out and gave the 8 an 87 and gave the 5 an 85.

Buy Amazon Echo at Amazon – $50

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon – $35 (or $30 when you buy 2)

Beats Studio Buds

Billy Steele/Engadget

We like it when a discount applies to every colorway of a product, which is the case with this deal on Beats Studio Buds. The newer Ocean blue, moon grey are 40 percent off at Amazon, right alongside red, white, and black. The discount puts them at $90, a new low that beats their October Prime Day price. When the Studio Buds came out last year, our own Billy Steele gave them a score of 84, particularly noting their balanced sound, unobtrusive size and in-ear comfort.

They’ll give you eight hours of listening time on their own and a total of 24 hours with a fully (non-wirelessly) charged case. They deliver reliable active noice cancellation and are rated to withstand a sweaty workout. Best of all, they’re OS agnostic, pairing as happily with your iPhone as with your Android device. We think these buds give premium earbuds a run for their money at the $150 list price — at 40 percent off, they’re really pulling their weight.

Buy Beats Studio Buds from Amazon – $90

Jabra Elite 3

Billy Steele/Engadget

We called the Jabra Elite 3 buds “the new standard for affordable wireless earbuds” in our review last year and right now they’re back down to $50 — that’s just $3 more than their lowest ever and an impressive $30 discount off the MSRP. While they’re not going to compete with premium offerings, say from Bose or Sennheiser they’re an impressive set of budget buds.

They’ll pair with iOS or Android devices and have a compact design that’s comfortable in the ear. Their IP55 water resistance is perfect for working out and the on-board controls are reliable push buttons (as opposed to touch panels). There’s no ANC or wireless charging and, again, the sound can’t compare to premium versions, but if you’re looking for a low cost pair of earbuds that will deliver admirable sound quality, these might be your new set.

Buy Jabra Elite 3 at Amazon – $50

Anker 622 portable wireless battery pack

Anker

No one likes running out of juice, and a wall charger isn’t always around, which makes Anker’s 622 a great backup for iPhone users. This week, the price dropped to $45 which is 25 percent off the MSRP and the lowest we’ve seen it. The portable battery pack delivers wireless charging with magnets that align with the iPhone 12, 13 and the new iPhone 14.

In our test, we found a fully charged Anker 622 charged an iPhone 13 from empty to about 80 percent in just a few hours. What’s more is you can use your phone while it charges. With the on-board, fold-out kickstand you can even prop up your iPhone (landscape or portrait) and watch your IG Reels hands-free.

Note that just the grey and blue versions are at this price point right now, but it’s a nice price for an extra charge on your phone, no matter where you are.

Buy Anker 622 at Amazon – $45

Blink Mini cameras

Amazon

Amazon just took 54 percent off a two-pack of their Blink Mini indoor security cameras, lowering them to $30 for the pair. That’s the same low they hit during Prime Day a few weeks ago, which means if you want to add cameras to your smart home set up, now might be the time. T

The Blink cameras take clear and sharp 1080p images and offer the ability to see, hear and talk to whatever or whomever moves into view. They’re motion activated and pair up with your Alexa-enabled smartphone or other Alexa home devices (like the Echo Shows, above). This particular set is wired, so you won’t have to swap out batteries, but you’ll need to factor in wall-outlet access when setting them up.

Rather see what’s going on outside your home? The Blink Outdoor cameras are also on sale, with a single camera going for $60 (40 percent off) and a three-pack coming in at $125 (half price). These happen to be our current favorite wireless security cameras, even when they’re full price. The cams also pair up with Alexa and can be mounted anywhere there’s something to attach them to, even somewhere they’ll get rained on.

Buy Blink Mini 2-pack at Amazon – $30

JBL Flip 5 bluetooth speaker

JBL

All Hallow’s Eve doesn’t get the same love, sale-wise, as other holidays do, but JBL has decided the right way to celebrate spookiness is with a Halloween Sale on a bunch of their earlier model speakers and headphones. We named the Flip 6 a top pick for portable Bluetooth speakers in 2022. The JBL Flip 5 is the previous year’s model, but still delivers 12 hours of playtime and a IPX7 water-resistance rating that can handle a dip in three feet of water. During the sale, the Flip 5 is 46 percent off, bringing it down to $70, which is a pretty decent price for high-output sound packed up in a fairly rugged case that can go anywhere you do.

Buy JBL Flip 5 at JBL – $70

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

When the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE debuted, we gave it an 84, calling it a refined gaming notebook that “delivers all the power you’d want from a large gaming notebook” — without any unnecessary bling. Amazon is offering the Triton 500 SE at a $500 discount, which is about $60 lower than we’ve ever seen it and definitely the lowest it’s dipped since coming out in April of this year.

The large, 16-inch screen delivers smooth and gorgeous graphics, thanks to the inclusion of Intel’s 12th-gen Core i9 processor and NVIDIA’s latest RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar particularly liked the Triton’s performance, noting that it was often on par with the more expensive Razer Blade. He also liked the fact that the laptop could easily transition from gaming den to an office meeting since its clean metallic design is free of any flashy (or downright obnoxious) decoration.

While the keyboard and trackpad weren’t the best, and the speakers sounded a little tinny, that may not be an issue if you’re planning on plugging in peripherals. The “bag bundle” deal comes with an unassuming black slip case, but the real draw is the $500-savings on a high-performance gaming laptop.

Buy Acer Predator Triton 500 SE at Amazon – $2,5000

Xbox and PlayStation Halloween game sales

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include something for the kiddos (and the kiddos at heart) by mentioning two Halloween sales on older, dark, creepy, gory or otherwise holiday-appropriate game titles. Both Playstation and Xbox are running sales with discounts up to 80 percent on titles like Witcher 3 (80 percent off at XBOX), Resident Evil 3 (70 percent off at PS) and Dying Light 2 (40 percent off, both stores).

Shop the Halloween Sale at XBOX

Shop the Halloween Sale at PlayStation

Apple MacBook Air M2

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

We called Apple’s latest MacBook Air “near-perfect” in our review back in July when the ultraportable laptop came out. It remains one of the best general-purpose laptops we’ve tried and right now Amazon has it for $1,049 a savings of $150 over the list price.

We were particularly impressed with the overall lightness of the Air, weighing just 2.7 pounds. It’s also much more balanced that previous models as Apple’s done away with the wedge shape and gone for a uniform thickness. The screen is beautiful, the speakers are great and the performance of the M2 chip makes the laptop plenty speedy.

The battery lasted over 16 hours in our tests — more than enough for a full work day plus a streaming unwind afterwards. This is the 256GB configuration, which should be fine for most use cases, as long as you’re not trying to edit huge video files on a regular basis. The discount only applies to the midnight and silver colorways, but if didn’t necessarily have your heart set on the starlight hue, you can nab this all-purpose workhorse for a sweet discount.

Buy Apple MacBook Air M2 at Amazon – $1,049

Sonos home theater bundles

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Sonos just launched a 20-percent-off sale covering bundles of their soundbars, speakers and subwoofers. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading the sound from your smart TV to something a little more room-filling, this is worth checking out.

We’re big Sonos fans, giving 85+ scores to both the Arc and the Beam in our hands-on reviews. Both of those are covered in different configurations during the bundle sale. Here’s a fuller breakdown of what’s on offer:

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) + 2x Sonos One SL for $678, down from $847

Sonos Arc + 2x Sonos One SL for $1,038, down from $1,297

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) for $958, down from $1,198

Sonos Arc + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) for $1,318, down from $1,648

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) + 2x Sonos One SL for $1,277, down from $1,596

Sonos Arc + Sonos Sub (Gen 3) + 2x Sonos One SL for $1,637, down from $2,046

Shop Sonos home entertainment bundles

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.