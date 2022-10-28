Gunfire Reborn Launches on Game Pass – Xbox Wire

Looking for non-stop first-person action, upgradable heroes, tons of awesome weapons, and randomized levels? Today’s your lucky day!

Craving single-player action? What about co-op with friends? Want unending roguelike maps with hordes of enemies to blast and multiple heroes, each with their own special abilities? We’ve got that too.

It’s all part of Gunfire Reborn, now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Already a Game Pass subscriber? All you need to do is download and play because Gunfire Reborn is included with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Cloud Gaming.

Randomized Roguelite Gameplay

Roguelite games challenge your hero to fight their way to the end of randomized levels filled with enemies. As you progress and defeat enemies, you’ll pick up new weapons and upgrades that make you more powerful and deadly for as long as you survive.

Live or die, once you reach the end of your run, you’ll be able to purchase Talent upgrades from an extensive Talent Tree. These permanent upgrades carry through each session and permanently improve your hero. Everything else – weapons, items, checkpoints, levels, changes. This means every run-through will be a different experience!

Co-Op Gameplay with Friends

We love to blast baddies, but it’s even better when we team up with our friends, or other members of the Xbox community, and blast them as a group!

Gunfire lets you join up with 2 to 3 additional players, but more guns doesn’t mean an easier game. The game will increase the difficulty to match your increased firepower. It’s the ultimate co-op experience!

It all starts today! Non-stop action that’s always new. Download Gunfire Reborn, pick your hero, and start blasting!

Gunfire Reborn for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass:

174 ★★★★★ $19.99 Gunfire Reborn is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS, roguelite, and RPG elements. Players can control unique heroes—each with different abilities—as they adventure through procedurally-generated levels and pick up randomly-dropped weapons. Play Gunfire Reborn alone or cooperatively with up to three other players. Every level is random; each new restart is a brand-new experience. You will meet different heroes and experience new weapons, items, checkpoints, and unique combat rhythms throughout the game.

