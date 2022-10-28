Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday’s newspapers…

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold.

Image:

Harry Kane is putting contract talks with Spurs on hold





DAILY MAIL

Chelsea’s incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the breaches of FA agent regulations that saw his current club Brighton fined £366,600 last month.

West Bromwich Albion are in talks with private equity firm MSD Holdings about borrowing up to £25m to provide new manager Carlos Corberan with much-needed funds amid uncertainty over the club’s finances.

Semi-automated offside technology could be introduced in the Premier League next season.

FIFA appear no closer to introducing their new agent regulations, which would cap payments to intermediaries at three per cent of a player’s salary and 10 per cent of each transfer fee, almost a year after going public with their proposals.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed out £18m on Portugal’s most expensive house.

Image:

Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a new home in Portugal





THE EXPRESS

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their quest to replace Reece James with summer target Denzel Dumfries reportedly not available for transfer.

Chelsea are probing to complete the signing of Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan but the transfer is currently being held up by a series of legal complications.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s hopes of signing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in January could be thwarted by the player’s former team-mates at Manchester United, according to reports.