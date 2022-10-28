Heidi Klum unrecognisable in series of jaw-dropping Halloween costumes

German model Heidi Klum always goes the extra mile with her unforgettable costumes, preferring to capture the spirit of the occasion rather than going for a conventional beauty look.

Previous spooky seasons have included a glimpse of Heidi transforming herself into Shrek with the help of bright green face paint – an occasion when she was truly unrecognisable.

Even her closest friends and family might not have spotted her true identity when she channelled Jessica Rabbit back in 2015, and appeared to disguise her face with prosthetics.

An extra-terrestrial look which saw Heidi step out as a bald-headed alien also raised eyebrows in her recent past.

Plus, less than a decade ago, the adventurous model even opted to walk around New York’s Times Square dressed as a butterfly – a stunt that no doubt drew some curious glances.

Without further ado, let’s check out the highlights of her most memorable Halloween costumes ever…