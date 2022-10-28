Henry Cavill And His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut After A Year Of Dating

After over a year of dating, the couple stepped out to celebrate the premiere of Enola Holmes 2.
Honestly, they looked super cute together — and super happy!
And not only was Natalie there to support Henry, but she also had a hand in the creation of the Enola Holmes movies.
Natalie was formerly the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment — meaning that her team helped produce the movies.
Natalie has since left the company and is now the vice president of TV at Vertigo Entertainment.
While Henry and Natalie have never shared exactly how they met, they’ve been linked since early 2021.
They made things Instagram official in April of that year, when Henry posted a photo of the duo playing chess, calling Natalie “beautiful and brilliant” in the caption.
While the couple tend to remain private about their relationship, Henry did later share that he was “very happy in love and in life.”
It definitely looks as if Henry and Natalie are very happy in love, so wishing them the best!
Source link