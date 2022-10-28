Categories
Celebrities

Here Are All The Red Carpet Looks From The “Black Panther 2” Premiere


Wednesday night, Marvel’s long-awaited sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered, and cast, crew, and fans from all over the world came together to walk the purple carpet and celebrate the film.

Here are all the looks from the night:

4.

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

6.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

7.

Simone Ledward-Boseman

10.

Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler

14.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard


23.

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

36.

Sheila Kelley and Richard Schiff

42.

Rebecca Gross and Berkeley Gross

47.

Divine Love Konadu-Sun

54.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw

56.

And finally, Elsa Majimbo



Source link

Lauren Garafano

By Lauren Garafano

Lauren Garafano is a Buzzfeed Staff member since 2019 with 1061+ posts.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.