She began her acting career as Rosa de Vargas in the series The Spanish Princess, which aired on Starz.

In 2020 she starred in an episode of Doctor Who as Claire Clairmont, before taking on a small role in Starstruck in 2021.

Fans may also recognise her as young Livia in Domina, but The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself is one of her first main roles.

Away from acting, viewers may have heard her name before as she was the girlfriend of Spiderman star, Tom Holland.