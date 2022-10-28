Herkimer College offering a course on building family trees

Herkimer, NY — Herkimer College will be offering a genealogy course, “Climbing Your Family Tree” in partnership with the Frank J. Basloe Library and the Herkimer Historical Society.

The course is intended for those who wish to start building and researching their family tree. Those who attend will learn how to use both online and physical records from the United States to do research. There will also be a “bonus” DNA class added at the end of the course.

The class will begin on Nov. 9 and take place from 7-9 p.m. Classes will convene once a week on Wednesdays until Dec. 14. There will be a total of six sessions.

The class costs $50 to attend and will be held at the Basloe Library, on Main Street. The fee includes access to Ancestry.com for the duration of the course. If you have questions email herkimerhistorydirector@gmail.com.

Pre-registration is required by Nov. 7 and can be completed by calling (315) 866-0300, or by visiting this website.