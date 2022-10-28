HVAC, tennis court funding going to hearings in Tolland

TOLLAND — The Town Council will send four items to public hearings on Nov. 22, including appropriating $1.5 million for HVAC systems at Tolland Middle School and Tolland Intermediate School, and designating $500,000 from the Small Town Economic Assistance Program grant for tennis court renovations.
The Board of Education voted to send a proposal to the Town Council to apply for an Indoor Air Quality Grant at its meeting on Oct. 12.
The grant encourages school districts to install, replace, or upgrade its HVAC systems, as well as other projects, to improve air quality in schools. State law also requires routine inspections for school HVAC systems every five years beginning in 2024.
The plans are to update the HVAC systems in the middle school’s cafeteria and gym, as well as the gym in the intermediate school, to control the temperature and humidity.
The Town Council is seeking a 49.64%, or $744,600, grant reimbursement to help fund the project, with the rest to be covered by bonds. The Town Council wants to request up to $900,000 in bonds in the case of unforeseen expenses, though only $755,400 is anticipated.
The Town Council also wants to designate STEAP grant funds that the town received in September to help with the cost of the renovation and replacement of community tennis courts.
The grant totaled $500,000, with a $82,000 match from the town.
Town Council Chairman Steve Jones said the tennis courts have “definitely aged out” and have “had various repairs and touch ups over the years.”
Jones said the allocation of the grant must go to a public hearing because the amount exceeds that which can be approved without a hearing.
The remaining public hearings address changing the Town Code in relation to Planning and Zoning permit application fees, and establishing an affordable housing trust fund, which would use fees from developers to promote affordable housing in town.
If the public hearings are not extended, the Town Council will then have a final discussion and vote on the motions.
Matthew covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.