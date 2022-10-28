Categories
HVAC, tennis court funding going to hearings in Tolland


TOLLAND — The Town Council will send four items to public hearings on Nov. 22, including appropriating $1.5 million for HVAC systems at Tolland Middle School and Tolland Intermediate School, and designating $500,000 from the Small Town Economic Assistance Program grant for tennis court renovations.

The Board of Education voted to send a proposal to the Town Council to apply for an Indoor Air Quality Grant at its meeting on Oct. 12.

