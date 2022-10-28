Joshua urged to snub Whyte for trilogy fight for three reasons

Otto Wallin has given three reasons why he is a better match-up for Anthony Joshua than Dillian Whyte. Wallin believes he should be Joshua’s first-choice opponent for three reasons: he thinks he’s a tougher stylistic match-up, he put up a better fight vs Tyson Fury, and because AJ has already beaten Whyte.

The Swede fought Joshua twice as an amateur and is now in the running to face him for a third time in early 2023. According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Whyte is the ‘frontrunner’ for Joshua’s in-ring return around January-February time, with Wallin also mentioned as a potential option.

‘All In’ is well known on British shores for the problems he caused Fury when they boxed each other in 2019 and now he is hoping he can go one step further against the Watford powerhouse.

“I think it’s positive that my name is being mentioned but I would like to be the frontrunner,” Wallin told Express Sport via Rekatochklart. “I think Whyte is a good style for Joshua, he knocked him out last time, I don’t think much has changed.