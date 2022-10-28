Kate Middleton’s stylist uses affordable product for ‘glossy look’

Kate Middleton’s hair always looks perfectly styled, whether she’s attending official engagements or looking after her three children. The Princess of Wales’ styles and looks are often the envy of many, with people desperate to know her beauty secrets.

In 2018 her go-to stylist Amanda Cook Tyler revealed some of the Princess’ favourite products to use. The hairstylist posted an image on her Instagram of the supplies she had brought with her on a trip with Kate, which showed that she used the L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray.

This was seen as somewhat of a royal faux pas to share Kate’s tricks in public and the stylist soon deleted the Instagram account, according to Woman and Home.

The hairspray is incredibly popular and used by the finest stylists. It is perfect for Kate, whose days are varied with many engagements, as it protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24 hours of extra strong hold.

It also disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it. Fortunately for those looking to replicate Kate’s look, the high-street hair brand is very affordable.

