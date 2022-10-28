Katy Perry Addressed Rumors She’s A “Robot” After That Bizarre Video Of Her Eye Twitching Went Viral

Earlier this week, Katy Perry caused a stir online after a bizarre video of her eye appearing to “malfunction” went viral across social media.
The footage was captured by several concertgoers at one of Katy’s recent Las Vegas shows, and saw the singer repeatedly pressing her temple as she seemingly struggled to keep her eye open.
The video immediately sparked a ton of different conspiracy theories online. Many users firstly guessed that Katy had been wearing really strong eyelash glue, and that her eye was simply stuck closed as a result.
“i’m convinced that katy perry eye video is just my girl struggling with her lashes.. maybe she used some new glue and it was extra strength,” one person tweeted.
“When that lash [glue] isn’t fully dry and closes ur eyes,” wrote another.
However, upon watching the video a few more times, several fans wound up speculating that this was something bigger than a little lash glue. They suggested that Katy was a “clone” or a “robot” who had been “glitching.”
Over on TikTok, more fans seemed convinced that Katy was a robot suffering some sort of “mechanical failure,” and suggested that her touching her temple was actually an attempt at resetting herself.
“Mechanical failure,” one person commented under a video of the apparent glitch. “she even press that button to keep it open.”
“Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” guessed another.
“She keeps pressing the same spot, like a button reset,” said a third.
Some people went on to guess that Katy had been “paying homage to the all seeing eye,” aka the Illuminati, while others expressed a broader concern as they suggested she appeared to be “paralyzed.”
Well now, Katy has weighed in on all the conspiracy theories, reassuring fans that the whole thing was just a “party trick.”
Taking to Instagram, Katy poked fun at herself by sharing a video of the viral moment as she announced the news of her new Las Vegas Residency tour dates.
“POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates,” read the video Katy shared.
And in the caption, Katy appeared to make a jab at the conspiracy theorists who had speculated all sorts about her eye. She wrote, “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!”
“The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!“ she went on, continuing to shade the numerous theories that had circulated online.
“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)” she wrote.
“Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm 🤡⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha😅,” Katy added.
And it turns out that some fans had already been familiar with Katy’s party trick. “its literally part of the set. shes a living katy doll for the entire show, in this act shes in the trash so she does a bit as if shes broken & playing with the whole haunted doll eye thing. it isnt lash glue or one of y’alls conspiracies,” one person clarified.
“In the show, her character is a doll and in a Toy Story type of environment. Her eye is blinking like one of those blinking eye dolls for the show,” said another.
Katy’s 2023 Vegas residency will feature 14 shows from Feb. 15 to April 15. So if you fancy seeing the now-viral party trick in person, there’s your chance!
