Lois Darlene Dill, 1931-2022 – Bethany Republican-Clipper

New Hampton, MO: Lois Darlene Dill, 91, New Hampton, MO passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO hospice house.

She was born on October 2, 1931, in Gentry County, Missouri the daughter of John and Mabel (Magee) Meyer.

On April 16, 1949, she married Vern W. Dill. He preceded her in death on November 30, 1996.

Lois was a graduate of New Hampton High School. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of New Hampton and the Harrison County Genealogy Society. She worked as the secretary and bookkeeper for New Hampton Hardware for 51 years.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane Gibson and brother, Lynn Meyer.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Linda (Terry) Daniel, Bethany MO; grandchildren, Tawni Gibson, Beth Mitchell, Taryn Helton, Marissa Spillman, and Brad and Ryan Daniel; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Leah Hall, Savannah, MO; brother, Larry Meyer, Warrensburg, MO and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the New Hampton United Methodist Church and/or the Harrison County Genealogy Society in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com