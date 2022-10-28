McCain Foods enters the metaverse – Ledger Insights – blockchain for enterprise

McCain Foods , the company behind the famous McCain fries, today announced its entry into the metaverse through its newest product, Regen Fries. The launch forms part of its #SaveOurSoil campaign, an initiative aiming to educate and engage McCain’s younger audiences about the benefits of regenerative agriculture through collaborations with metaverse platform Roblox , and NFT-themed restaurant, Bored & Hungry .

The use of regenerative farming in the production of Regen Fries potatoes forms part of McCain’s global commitment to implement regenerative agricultural practices throughout its potato acreage by the end of 2030.

“We believe regenerative agriculture is vital in trying to make the global food system more sustainable. If we don’t change the way we farm, the implications are bleak – and we cannot allow that to happen,” said Christine Kalvenes, McCain’s Global Head of Innovation and Marketing. “Working together with farmers and consumers, we want to enable and speed the transition to regenerative farming practices.”

McCain’s Farms of the Future free-to-play game is available globally today on Roblox’s Livetopia, allowing consumers to virtually grow potatoes using regenerative farming techniques whilst gaining rewards for applying regenerative practices. In addition, the Bored & Hungry restaurant will serve Regen Fries at its flagship store in Long Beach California, as well as at pop-up locations in London and Toronto during October and November.

“Regen Fries, the Farms of the Future game, and the Bored & Hungry collaboration are an experiential, fun, and effective way to begin this discussion” said Kalvenes. “As we march toward 2030, #SaveOurSoil is an important effort to help build a community and raise awareness for why we’re so committed to a future of sustainable farming globally.”