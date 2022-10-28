MCIT Announces Cloud Computing Services Accord With Google C…

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has awarded the framework agreement of cloud computing services for the government sector to Google Cloud.

With this award, the MCIT and Google Cloud commit to work on joint projects and initiatives to accelerate digital transformation in Qatar, in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030, and to use the capabilities of cloud computing on a larger scale.

HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai held a meeting with Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian, with both parties agreeing to support the ministry’s strategy to employ cloud computing technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer computing, networking, storage and flexibility services needed to develop and manage applications and big data.

“The MCIT is proud to strengthen and enhance its strategic partnerships with major international companies specialised in the digital sector, in an effort to advance this vital sector for the benefit of the national economy and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030,” HE al-Mannai said.“Our partnership with Google Cloud will open horizons for co-operation in the technological ecosystem in Qatar and accelerate digital growth by relying on cloud services that are more sustainable.”

“We are pleased to work on this new agreement with the MCIT, as it will help contribute to the digital transformation of the government of Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030,” Kurian said.“Google Cloud technologies that the government of Qatar can leverage, such as data and analytics, AI, machine learning (ML), infrastructure, application modernisation, and highly-tailored industry solutions, will help boost innovation across the country.”