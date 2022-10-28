Mike Tindall’s job explained as first-ever Royal joins I’m A Celebrity

Mike Tindall has broken his silence on becoming the first member of the Royal Family to enter the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle. Mike is the husband of Zara Phillips, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about his job as he signs up for his latest venture.

What does Mike Tindall do?

Mike has been spotted on his way to the I’m A Celebrity camp in Australia as it was revealed he was the first Royal to be taking part in the gruelling challenge.

He is arguably the show’s biggest-ever listing, as he is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter.

Mike said he would miss his family in the jungle as it will be the longest he has spent away with them without any form of communication.

“You’ve just got to get your head around doing what you’re doing and try and win some stars and stuff and see where you go from there. I want to win stars because I want to eat,” he told The Sun.

The 44-year-old is an English former rugby union player who played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester.

