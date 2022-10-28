Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Vaulted into Action this Week – Xbox Wire

Paris needs a hero… or two! Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, inspired by the beloved animated television series, “ZAG Heroez Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir”, lets you play as the titular heroes Ladybug and Cat Noir. As the game opens you must stop Pigeon Man from causing chaos in the streets of Paris. Dodge the attacking pigeons and counter his attacks to take him down as you uncover a new sinister plot in the Miraculous universe.

Hawk Moth and his devious cronies have hatched a plan to unleash a giant sentimonster on Paris, and you must squash it before it’s too late. Dive into the magical world of Miraculous and face off against infamous and never-before-seen foes from the series. Power up your heroes across your journey, and upgrade Ladybug’s yo-yo and Cat Noir’s staff to unleash powerful attacks on waves of evilized-cronies. As you master the abilities of both characters, try your might at defeating the ultimate evil: The Sphinx!

What would this game be without an iconic villain? The Sphinx has revealed himself to you as your ultimate challenge, but there are plenty of obstacles keeping you from thwarting his master plan. You will have to conquer Clonika, Gamer, Weredad, and many more before your ultimate showdown.

Swing or vault into action across the rooftops of Paris. Combat and platform your way through six iconic chapters. Explore the streets of Paris as the alter egos of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Marinette and Adrien. Catch up with your friends for unique story moments and check out the iconic landscapes including the Eiffel tower, Notre Dame, local markets, coffee shops, and of course the infamous College Francoise Dupont.

Playing solo not your thing? Then team up with a friend, brother, sister, or parent and each take on the persona of one the iconic heroes. Enjoy this immersive world together and experience the joy of the series as you leap your way across Paris, and with some luck defeat the ultimate evil, The Sphinx.

To learn more about Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, visit Miraculousgame.com.

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition GameMill Entertainment ☆☆☆☆☆

4 ★★★★★

$59.99



Transform with the Ultimate Edition featuring the base game of Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx and 3 exclusive costumes! De-evilize the streets of Paris in style with 2 exclusive Ladybug and 1 Cat Noir costume. Key Game Features: • Epic Adventure! Immerse yourself in an original story as you take control of everyone's favorite heroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir.

• Team Up! Experience the thrill of teamwork as you battle villains and de-evilize akumas together in local co-op.

• More Villains! Come face to face with familiar villains Hawk Moth, Gamer, Weredad, and Mr. Pigeon, and some new enemies too!

• Discovery! Explore the streets of Paris as Marinette and Adrien and uncover the story behind their alter-ego’s Ladybug and Cat Noir.

• Super Gadgets! Use Ladybug’s fast flinging yo-yo and Cat Noir’s magical versatile staff to swing or vault into battle! Upgrade the gadgets to unlock powerful new moves!

• Master Fu! Visit your friend and mentor Master Fu whose words of wisdom help you to learn new powers.

• Kwami Shop: Discover the many treasures of the Kwami shop as you unlock never-before-seen artwork, music, and more.

• Friendship Quest: As Marinette and Adrian, you’ll need to catch up with your friends for clues to progress the story and unlock special friendship moments.