Categories
Entertainment

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2


Despite some critics giving The Lincoln Lawyer some negative reviews, the Netflix series is gearing up for its second season. The legal drama is set to premiere Season 2 sometime in 2023, and it’s added a Chicago Med vet to the cast, with Yaya DaCosta joining the show.

Following the cancellation of Fox’s freshman drama Our Kind of People, DaCosta has joined the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer for the upcoming second season, according to Deadline. DaCosta joins in a recurring role, where she will play prosecutor Andrea Freeman, who is not only Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) rival in the courtroom but also his ex-wife Maggie’s friend. Meaning that there will definitely be tense some scenes between the three.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.