New Movies and Series on Netflix: October 28th, 2022

It’s Friday, and welcome to your daily recap for October 28th, where Netflix has added 16 new releases to the service headed into the weekend (four more than was anticipated). Here’s a look at everything new and trending on Netflix for Friday, October 28th.

What a busy week it’s been for new releases on Netflix in what may be one of the streamer’s best weeks in recent memory. If you’ve missed anything, we’ve got you covered via our new on Netflix hub.

Lots of removals are scheduled for early next week so check out any of the 100+ departures here to see if there’s something you need to watch.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for October 28th, 2022

While there’s plenty of new stuff worth watching, here are our three highlights headed into the weekend:

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, War

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk

Writer: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Runtime: 147 min / 2h 27m

Netflix Germany has been on a tear recently with a string of hits in the latter half of 2022 and that trend continues today with the release of All Quiet on the Western Front, the new remake of a classic movie and based on a timeless novel.

Listed as certified fresh on RottenTomatoes, critics concluded that ” All Quiet on the Western Front retains the power of its classic source material by focusing on the futility of war.”

Wendell & Wild (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Henry Selick

Cast: Lyric Ross, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

Writer: Henry Selick, Jordan Peele, Clay McLeod Chapman

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

It’s been well over a decade since Henry Selick last bought us a stop-motion movie in the form of Caroline, and we’re happy to report he’s back and better than ever.

Here’s the rundown on what you can expect from the new movie:

“Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living.”

In our review of the movie, Andrew Morgan praised the soundtrack, and the message, concluding that “While not to the heights of Selick’s notable works, Wendell & Wild plays enough of the notes that make Selick & Peele near the top of their fields.”

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Paul Ready, Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell

Seemingly coming out of nowhere is this new British action fantasy series about the son of a witch finding himself caught between two warring factions.

The series earned a 4-star rating out of 5 from The Guardian which said, “gory deaths have rarely looked so beautiful,” adding, “its wickedness delivers on the promise of its name.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 28th, 2022

7 New Movies Added Today

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches.

– R – English – When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches. My Mom is a Minister (2021) – TV-PG – Arabic – An ambitious mother struggles to maintain a healthy work-life balance between her demanding career and her three rambunctious children.

– TV-PG – Arabic – An ambitious mother struggles to maintain a healthy work-life balance between her demanding career and her three rambunctious children. Poacher (2018) – TV-MA – English – A daring farmer steals illicit ivory from a group of international terrorists and must elude their dangerous and deadly games.

– TV-MA – English – A daring farmer steals illicit ivory from a group of international terrorists and must elude their dangerous and deadly games. The Gunman (2015) – R – English – Preparing to retire, a black ops assassin discovers that someone from his outfit wants him dead, thrusting him into a global chase to save himself.

– R – English – Preparing to retire, a black ops assassin discovers that someone from his outfit wants him dead, thrusting him into a global chase to save himself. Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living.

– PG-13 – English – Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living. What a Party! Stories About Gabriel García Márquez (2022) – TV-PG – Spanish – Videographer Eszter Vörös visits Colombia’s Caribbean region to experience the people, places and music that inspired the Nobel Prize-winning novelist.

– TV-PG – Spanish – Videographer Eszter Vörös visits Colombia’s Caribbean region to experience the people, places and music that inspired the Nobel Prize-winning novelist. Wild Is the Wind (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – When two corrupt police officers investigate the brutal murder of a young girl, tensions come to a head in their small, racially-segregated town.

9 New TV Series Added Today

Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.

– TV-MA – English – Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. Drink Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – World-class mixologists showcase their dazzling cocktail-crafting skills as they compete for a $100K prize — and the title of Ultimate Drink Master.

– TV-MA – English – World-class mixologists showcase their dazzling cocktail-crafting skills as they compete for a $100K prize — and the title of Ultimate Drink Master. I AM A STALKER (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse and other crimes in this documentary series.

– TV-MA – English – Convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse and other crimes in this documentary series. If Only (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again. Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Marathi – In 2004, a brutal predator was lynched in a courtroom. This is the story of the community he terrorized — and the vengeance they unleashed.

– TV-MA – Marathi – In 2004, a brutal predator was lynched in a courtroom. This is the story of the community he terrorized — and the vengeance they unleashed. My Encounter with Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Real people who believe their lives were touched by demonic possession recount their experiences through reenactments and testimonies.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Real people who believe their lives were touched by demonic possession recount their experiences through reenactments and testimonies. Shamwari Untamed (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – Experience the exciting, essential work of the conservationists who care for the incredible wildlife within South Africa’s Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

– TV-PG – English – Experience the exciting, essential work of the conservationists who care for the incredible wildlife within South Africa’s Shamwari Private Game Reserve. Shards of Her (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin – Waking up from a coma, an accomplished headhunter finds herself in an alternate reality where she has to revisit an excruciating childhood trauma.

– TV-MA – Mandarin – Waking up from a coma, an accomplished headhunter finds herself in an alternate reality where she has to revisit an excruciating childhood trauma. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

