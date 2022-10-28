Noel Gallagher’s exact reason The Beatles are ‘level above’ every band

The Beatles are the most successful music act in world history, so it’s hardly surprising they had a profound effect on the bands that followed them in the decades afterward. In the 1990s, Noel and Liam Gallagher had taken Britain by storm with Oasis and were considered by the New York Times to “reign unchallenged as the most popular act since the Beatles.” The brothers themselves were most heavily influenced by the Fab Four than any other band.
Liam Gallagher especially had a connection to John Lennon with a similar working-class childhood and his love of the late star’s tendency to totally speak his mind.
The Beatles’ influence on Oasis is so well known that in the movie Yesterday, in which the world forgets the Fab Four, there’s a joke about how the Gallaghers didn’t come up when the main character googled them.
Today as the super deluxe edition of The Beatles’ album Revolver is released, Noel has reflected on the biggest band in history and what made them stand out well above any other.
Speaking on Apple Music’s Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, Noel was asked if he’d ever spoken to The Beatles about songwriting.
The 55-year-old replied: “No, I don’t really speak to other songwriters about songwriting because what would you say? I’m just of the opinion that everybody is the same, some people are just more talented than others. I just see [The Beatles] as, they’re kind of the same as me: I would imagine they don’t like talking about it. Although [Paul] McCartney is a massive Beatles fan, he’s like the biggest Beatles fan.”
READ MORE: Liam Gallagher brands brother Noel a ‘sad little thing’ in row
Noel added: “Ray Davies, [Mick] Jagger and [Keith] Richards, and all the ones that we love, we’ve all written culturally significant songs in youth culture anthems. But the thing, if people say, so what is it about the Beatles? It’s just, like, they’ve done it more. Their songs are more culturally significant and they did more of them, and they’re just, yeah, they’re a level above. And McCartney and [John] Lennon are in it. Bob Dylan. After that you’re kind of like, everybody’s probably on a par after that, I would say.”
Source link