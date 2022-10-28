Noel Gallagher’s exact reason The Beatles are ‘level above’ every band

The Beatles are the most successful music act in world history, so it’s hardly surprising they had a profound effect on the bands that followed them in the decades afterward. In the 1990s, Noel and Liam Gallagher had taken Britain by storm with Oasis and were considered by the New York Times to “reign unchallenged as the most popular act since the Beatles.” The brothers themselves were most heavily influenced by the Fab Four than any other band.

Liam Gallagher especially had a connection to John Lennon with a similar working-class childhood and his love of the late star’s tendency to totally speak his mind.

The Beatles’ influence on Oasis is so well known that in the movie Yesterday, in which the world forgets the Fab Four, there’s a joke about how the Gallaghers didn’t come up when the main character googled them.

Today as the super deluxe edition of The Beatles’ album Revolver is released, Noel has reflected on the biggest band in history and what made them stand out well above any other.