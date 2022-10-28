OpTic Scump Retiring from eSports After Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty legend OpTic Scump will be retiring after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and while virtually everyone is grinding their camos, trying to unlock as much stuff as possible, figuring out the meta, and more, some are trying to figure out the game on a professional level. eSports has grown dramatically over the last decade with major teams and players becoming celebrities and a general mainstream acceptance of the idea, especially as tournaments air on major television networks. With that said, it can be taxing. Although you don’t risk breaking a bone or CTEs like in traditional sports, it is mentally draining to sit in front of a screen all day and play the same game over and over again for years on end.

With that said, OpTic Scump has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be the last year he professionally competes in Call of Duty. The eSport legend noted that he’s not completely leaving the internet or Call of Duty space, but he feels he only has “one more good year” left in the tank when it comes to playing professionally. He also noted that he’s had to sacrifice a lot, especially on a creative level, when competing. Due to the high degree of competition in the Call of Duty League, he’s unable to really take much time off or change things up, resulting in his decision to retire.

Given the hype behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it makes sense for Scump to end his career on a high note. As of right now, Scump hasn’t clearly outlined what the next stage of his career looks like. Whether he doubles down on streaming Call of Duty or moves to being a commentator at eSports events is up in the air, but he will be sticking around in some capacity. Either way, it’s the end of an era for a beloved player.

