Pets Of The Week: Artie & Freddy

OSWEGO – We would like to introduce you all to Artie and Freddy. This pair had a rough start to life. They came from a hoarding situation with many other cats in the home.
This pair is not bonded. However with their situation we would love for them to snuggle their way to a forever home together. Both boys are up to date on vaccines, neutered, and have tested negative for FIV/Felv.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
