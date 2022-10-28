Pets Of The Week: Artie & Freddy

OSWEGO – We would like to introduce you all to Artie and Freddy. This pair had a rough start to life. They came from a hoarding situation with many other cats in the home.

This pair is not bonded. However with their situation we would love for them to snuggle their way to a forever home together. Both boys are up to date on vaccines, neutered, and have tested negative for FIV/Felv.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

