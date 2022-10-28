Portugal Masters: England’s Jordan Smith, Malaysia’s Gavin Green share halfway lead at DP World Tour event

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights from round two of the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura.

England’s Jordan Smith sits alongside Gavin Green at the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point of the Portugal Masters after following up Thursday’s flawless 62 with a 67.

Overnight leader Smith finished his second round with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to head into the weekend on 13 under par at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

He joined fellow morning starter Green on that mark after the Malaysian had carded seven birdies and a solitary bogey in his second-round 65.

England's Smith followed up his flawless opening day 62 with a round of 67

Finn Tapio Pulkkanen and Frenchman Benjamin Hebert were one shot back in a tie for third after they each followed up opening 66s with matching 64s to remain bogey-free after 36 holes, while England’s Eddie Pepperell was in a four-man group on 11 under after also carding a 64 on Friday.

Smith has been struggling with illness after catching flu last weekend but showed no sign of that out on course.

He said: “It’s always tough following a round like that yesterday.

“I felt like I hit it just as good, just missed a couple more greens and didn’t quite putt as well, but I was happy with the way I finished there.”

Malaysia’s Gavin Green drew level with overnight leader Jordan Smith at the Portugal Masters on day two

With this week’s event being the last chance for players to earn points to keep their DP World Tour playing privileges, several of those who needed to make the cut in order to keep their hopes alive did so.

Among them was Englishman David Horsey, who came into the week 123rd on the rankings – six adrift of the magic mark of 117. He made eight birdies and one bogey in his 64 to make it through to the weekend and remain in with a chance.

Watch the Portugal Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.