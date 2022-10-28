Queen Elizabeth had ‘unique’ jewel she only loaned to two royals

Experts at RH Jewellers talked about Queen Elizabeth’s Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, one of the late Majesty’s most special pieces of jewellery, and revealed she only loaned the item to two other royals for significant occasions.

The Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker is “a stunning pearl and diamond choker and was a unique piece for Queen Elizabeth II,” the jewellery experts explained.

The necklace featured four rows of pearls with a central diamond clasp in a curved shape.

According to the Crown jewellers Garrard, the Queen ordered this from a set of the “finest cultured pearls presented to her by the Japanese Government”.

Indeed, the late Majesty commissioned the choker herself using pearls from her own collection which were a gift she received from Japan in 1975.

