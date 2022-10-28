Russian soldiers warns ‘f**kload killed’ every day in leaked call

A Russian soldier on the frontline in Ukraine was caught admitting to his wife that a “f**kload” of his comrades are being killed every day. The frontline soldier told his wife, named Irina in the call, that up to 30 people in his unit are dying each day. The devastating scale of losses in the Russian army reinforces the Ministry of Defence’s latest damning intelligence briefing.

According to the MoD, a “severely depleted” Russian Army in Kherson have been fighting with between six and eight men each, when they should be formed of around 100 soldiers.

The intelligence briefing adds that over the past six weeks, Russian ground forces have fallen back to a “defensive posture” on the frontline, likely due to being “severely undermanned” and “poorly trained”.

The leaked phone call was shared by WarTranslated, an online project “concerned with translating materials from the war in Ukraine”.

WarTranslated tweeted: “In this short undated intercepted call, a Russian soldier tells his wife about the upcoming Russian attack on Torske and the massive losses they are taking every day.”

JUST IN: Zelensky praises ‘heroes’ fighting Russia’s ‘army of the dead’