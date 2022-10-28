Sehaj Grewal Discusses the Importance of Wellness Exams for Pets | OCNJ Daily

Sehaj Grewal is a Los Angeles County veterinarian who frequently publishes news and information for pet owners and clients. In the following article, Sehaj Grewal discusses the importance of regular wellness exams for household pets to prevent or catch warning signs that owners themselves may miss.

Pets are steadfast companions that can brighten and enhance the lives of those who keep and care for them. Just like every other member of the family, they will benefit from regular checkups and wellness exams. The importance of wellness exams for pets cannot be understated according to Sehaj Grewal.

Veterinarians can identify potential health concerns before they become a problem. Pets, especially cats, may not show outward signs of illness, so a wellness exam can help bring these issues to light. Early identification leads to earlier treatment and a longer life.

No one wants to know that their pet is suffering, and regular checkups will keep them feeling their best.

General Disease Identification

Owners should bring pets in for wellness checkups at regular intervals. From their infancy to old age, a regular wellness checkup can keep tabs on a pet's overall condition.

These checkups will help identify the invisible illnesses that may not be apparent to owners. Kidney problems and joint aches can impact most house pets. Hip dysplasia is a rampant problem in larger dogs as they get older, but it may be harder to keep an eye on without a vet’s intervention.

Regular check-ups can also serve as a reminder for pet owners about the impacts of weight and aging on their pets. While a chubby pet isn't an earth-shattering issue, obesity can lower an animal's quality of life. An older pet may seem fine, but a vet could point out that regular old age tests should be run.

• Cats

Cats are nature’s perfect predators, and wonderful cuddly companions. Their predator nature, however, means they object to showing signs of weakness. A cat could be in constant pain, but will not show any outward signs that it is suffering.

Cats have a very long span of their lives in which they're considered elderly. They're considered 'old' in their eighth year. That said, an indoor housecat in good health can live, on average, about 15 years. Some can keep pouncing and purring into their 20s.

While that’s excellent news for cat lovers who want to keep their pets around for a long time. However, that means that the impact of old age will take up a significant portion of their lifespan.

Long lives and an aversion to showing symptoms are why regular wellness checks are so important for cats. Owners don’t often come into the vet’s office until the problems are bad enough for the cat to be unable to hide them. By this time, it may be too late. Wellness exams will catch these ailments early.

• Dogs

Dogs are considered a man’s best friend and are more liable to reveal their symptoms than a cat. However, because dog breeds are so variable, there are a lot of factors that can have a hand in their health.

On one hand, dog breeds age differently. A rottweiler will have a different life expectancy than a pomeranian, a corgi will get old sooner than a husky, and so on. Vets will know a pet breed inside and out and be able to provide the best treatment for it.

Breed will also change the way a dog’s health is analyzed. Breeds with brachycephalic faces, like pugs and bulldogs, will need respiratory care. Larger dogs, as discussed above, are susceptible to hip dysplasia.

Hip dysplasia can be a massive problem for dogs. It is painful, incurable, and hard to manage. It impacts half of all domesticated dogs. However, some of the warning signs may be harder to treat.

Getting in touch with a vet regularly can help catch the early signs of dysplasia. Early intervention will make the condition easier to manage and keep a beloved pet from being in too much pain.

Conclusion

Wellness exams for pets are extremely important for maintaining the health and happiness of a treasured family member. Aging, breed, and weight can all have an impact on the kind of treatment an animal needs. Contacting a local veterinarian to arrange regular visits will keep a pet feeling its best.