‘Stunning’ Sarah Ferguson wows in unique 1970s-style outfit

Sarah Ferguson attended the Henley Literary Festival on October 5, where she signed copies of her novel A Most Intriguing Lady, and joined author Marguerite Kaye for a talk on a panel. Although it was a few weeks ago, the Duchess posted new photos of the festival on her Instagram this week, using it as an opportunity to flaunt her new book.
Posting on Instagram this week, Sarah said: “Looking back at @henleylitfest with joy as our new journey is just beginning.
“My latest historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is available for preorder now via the link in my bio. @marguerite_kaye @harpercollinsuk @millsandboonuk.”
For her appearance at the festival, Sarah donned a two-toned black and white outfit, combined with a few special pieces of jewellery.
Sarah wore a jacket with two-tone panelling – the left side of the jacket was black, while the right side was white.
The names were in reference to Sarah’s two daughters. The letters were capitals and made of silver dotted with tiny diamonds.
The Duchess is rarely seen without her bracelet, honouring her daughter everywhere she goes.
Most notably, Sarah donned the bracelet at Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018. At the time, the Duchess expressed her pride in her daughter for wearing a wedding dress that revealed a snippet of her past many may not have known about – tha she had scoliosis.
Speaking to Hello! after the wedding, Sarah said: “I was so proud of Eugenie standing tall and showing her scar. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere.”
But the wedding wasn’t the bracelet’s first outing – Sarah has been wearing the jewel as far back as 2004.
After she shared new photos of herself at the Henley Literary Festival earlier this week, Sarah was met with kind comments from fans, mostly congratulating her on her new book.
