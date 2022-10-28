‘Stunning’ Sarah Ferguson wows in unique 1970s-style outfit

Sarah Ferguson attended the Henley Literary Festival on October 5, where she signed copies of her novel A Most Intriguing Lady, and joined author Marguerite Kaye for a talk on a panel. Although it was a few weeks ago, the Duchess posted new photos of the festival on her Instagram this week, using it as an opportunity to flaunt her new book.

Posting on Instagram this week, Sarah said: “Looking back at @henleylitfest with joy as our new journey is just beginning.

“My latest historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is available for preorder now via the link in my bio. @marguerite_kaye @harpercollinsuk @millsandboonuk.”

For her appearance at the festival, Sarah donned a two-toned black and white outfit, combined with a few special pieces of jewellery.

Sarah wore a jacket with two-tone panelling – the left side of the jacket was black, while the right side was white.

