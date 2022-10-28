Sunak risks ‘losing faith of the nation’ over pension triple lock

It was only last week Mr Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, committed to the triple lock – which guarantees pensions will rise either in line with inflation, average earnings or 2.5 percent, whichever is highest. However, that pledge may now be torn up.

Mr Baldwin continued: “I feel a bit guarded, maybe apprehensive about the legitimacy of the present Government because of the triple lock. They need to focus on doing well for all of the people in this country.

“Not for the rich by cutting taxes for the best-off in society, but for the working-class people and show they can deliver on promises made. If they don’t, they’ll be out of office.

He added: “I worked for 65 years in my career, and thankfully have a company pension. But I am very concerned at the moment, especially for those I know who don’t have any private savings left at all and just have to rely on the state pension.