Dane Holger Rune defeated French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Friday evening.

Rune, ranked No 25, will play Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, next.

The 19-year-old Dane has won eight consecutive matches dating back to the start of his title run in Stockholm.

On Friday Rune credited his ability to stay composed for his recent run of success.

“I think I stay very composed when I’m on the court, super focused every time, even though it’s always tough battles against Rinderknech. So I really had to stay composed today and I’ve done that the last month, taking my chances, trying to be aggressive – that’s it.”

First 500-level semi-final, and a chance for a historical final

Friday represents another milestone in a season full of noteworthy wins for Rune. He reaches his first semi-final at the 500 level in a season that has seen him rise from outside the top-100, reach his first major quarter-final, win his first two ATP titles, and crack the top-25.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Rune said. “It’s the first time I am making the semi finals of ATP 500. So it’s feeling great, it’s a step on the way and it’s always nice to see that you’re going forward and it’s [moving] in the right direction. I’m super proud and excited to keep going.

Holger Rune holding Stockholm 2022 trophy | © Tennis TV / Tennis Majors

If Rune and fellow teenager Carlos Alcaraz (who faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semis) both reach the final on Saturday, the Swiss Indoors would see its first all-teenage final in the tournament’s 51-year history. It would be the first final between teenagers on the ATP Tour since Rafael Nadal battled Tomas Berdych for the title in Bastad in 2005.

The last time two teenagers both reached the semi-finals at Basel was in 2000, when Roger Federer defeated Lleyton Hewitt to reach the final. The Swiss legend then proceeded to loss to Sweden’s Thomas Enqvist in the final.

The 19-year-old Dane won against Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 7 seed (6-2, 7-5) and French qualifier Ugo Humbert (6-4, 6-2) in the previous rounds.

Earlier in the tournament, Rinderknech, ranked No 51, edged out Croat Marin Čilić, the No 4 seed (6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5)) and beat Slovak Alex Molcan (6-2, 6-4).

Basel ATP 500, other last eight results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR 2.135.350, most recent results first):