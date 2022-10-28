Categories
The Beatles Super Deluxe edition of ‘Revolver’ will please the CD collector, too

THE BEATLES

REVOLVER: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe (5-CD Box Set)

5 Stars

By Gillian G. Gaar

The 2017 reissue of Sgt. Pepper, with its remix of the classic album, might’ve initially seemed like it was going to be a one-off. But once it was followed by the reissue, and remix, of The Beatles in 2018, it became obvious that other Beatles albums were being positioned for the same treatment. But while the reissues of Abbey Road and Let It Be had anniversary tie ins, the Revolver breaks that pattern (2022 marks the 56th anniversary of its release, not a “big five” anniversary). When the album was first released on CD in 1987, George Martin, said it wouldn’t be possible to remix it. Thirty-five years later, due to new developments in recording technology, Martin’s son Giles found that he finally did have the tools to allow us, in his words, “to hear the album in a new way.”

