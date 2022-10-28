The Most Beautiful Cities in Florida in 2022, According to a Geography Website | L. Cane | NewsBreak Original

Many people travel and move to Florida every year for its warm, sunny climate and natural assets and attractions. Many consider Florida to be a beautiful state overall, but which cities are considered to be particularly beautiful? The educational geography website World Atlas decided to weigh in and name what it felt were the 10 most beautiful cities in Florida, in no particular order.

Here is the list and what the site liked about each location:

Boca Raton: World Atlas referred to Boca Raton as a resort town and prized its beaches and green spaces. Boca Raton is partially known for its architectural styles, including its unique Old Town Hall. The city combines luxury shopping and high-end restaurants with a unique historic character.

Sarasota: Although Sarasota has beautiful beaches, World Atlas noted Sarasota’s thriving arts scene and culture. It also mentioned the city’s Chalk Festival, and Sarasota Film Festivals, as well as the museums, galleries, and restaurants which make Sarasota a nice place to visit for either families or solo travelers.

Orlando: World Atlas felt that Orlando had plenty to offer beyond its theme parks. The publication was complimentary of all of Orlando’s green spaces as well as the art scene that includes galleries, museums, and eclectic restaurants.

Fort Lauderdale: Close to Miami on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, this city called “the Venice of America” is home to lovely waterways and beautiful beaches. Besides its natural attributes, Fort Lauderdale offers excellent shopping and restaurants on Olas Boulevard.

Pensacola: This city in the Florida panhandle is a favorite of spring breakers. Because the city was settled by the Spanish in the 1500s, it has a great deal of historic character as well as gorgeous beaches. It’s also home to numerous seafood restaurants and art galleries.

Miami: World Atlas praised the culturally rich nature of Miami and noted the beautiful beaches and sunsets. Because modern skyscrapers mingle with historic buildings and palm trees, there is something for everyone.

St. Augustine: This city is one of the oldest from the Spanish colonial era, so visitors can see history wherever they go, making this an ideal city for history buffs. There’s plenty to see here, such as the Pirate & Treasure Museum, Castillo de San Marcos, and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

Tampa: World Atlas noted the beauty of Tampa’s Hillsborough River, Tampa Bay, and its plethora of green spaces. There are charming trolley rides and the history of Ybor City to lure you in, as well as places to visit like the Tampa Bay History Center, the Tampa Museum of Art, and Zoo Tampa.

Tallahassee: This city is the state’s charming state capital. It is home to Florida State University, Florida A & M’s University, and the sunshine state’s historic state capital building. World Atlas noted that this city has a “quaint Deep South atmosphere” as well as a nice range of galleries, museums, and festivals.

St. Petersburg: World Atlas praised that this city has 360 days of sun per year and is called “Florida’s Sunshine City.” It’s easy to enjoy outdoor activities such as sailing, swimming, and sunbathing since this city is in close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. The city also has an interesting historic district and attractions such as the Salvador Dali Museum.