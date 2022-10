For 55 years, the Vilardi family searched for its lost tablecloth.

Not just any piece of linen, but a white tablecloth with elaborate doodles created by all four members of the Beatles plus Joan Baez on Aug. 29, 1966, minutes before the band members took the stage at Candlestick Park in San Francisco

for their final live ticketed concert.

It was stolen six days later from the window of Joe Vilardi’s catering business headquarters on Clement Street in San Francisco. For more than five decades it remained missing — until March 2021, when grandson Michael Vilardi received a random phone call from a stranger.

“The next thing she said is, ‘Did your family have a catering business in San Francisco?’” Vilardi recounted. “I just about fainted because I knew what was coming next.”

The tablecloth, which was returned to the Vilardis, is now going up for auction at Bonhams, where

it’s being offered to the public

online beginning on Friday, Oct. 7 with an estimate of $15,000 to $25,000.

Bonhams

Meanwhile, the surviving family members are stunned and emotional that their family’s biggest mystery has been solved.

The rock royalty began drawing on the tablecloth during their backstage meal of prime rib and Yorkshire pudding at Candlestick. John Lennon drew an elaborate sunset in yellow crayon, while Baez and Paul McCartney sketched detailed faces. The band signed the tablecloth, then Joe Vilardi whisked it away.

“Joe Vilardi of Simpson’s Catering made off with THE souvenir of The Beatles’ visit to Candlestick: the tablecloth upon which Paul, John, George, Ringo and Joan Baez doodled all sorts of wondrous designs, and autographed same,” Chronicle columnist Herb Caen wrote on Aug. 31, 1966. “It was Joe’s tablecloth in the first place, since he catered the backstage food, and he’ll display it in the window of his Clement St. headquarters.”

Michael Vilardi said his grandfather, who also ran concessions on the Red and White Fleet, was an ace marketer who was no doubt thrilled for the Caen item. He was much less excited to make The Chronicle a week later, after his window was shattered one morning before he came to work and the prize artifact stolen.

Bonhams

Young Beatles fans had been coming from all over the city to see it, and had offered as much as $300 for the tablecloth, but he hadn’t been worried about theft.

“I never gave it any serious thought,” Joe Vilardi told The Chronicle in 1966. “I can really see that somebody wanted it rather badly. Imagine taking it in broad daylight?”

Joe Vilardi died about 20 years ago at age 80, Michael Vilardi said. When the internet flourished, Michael’s uncle and father scoured the web for signs of the treasure. When Michael’s father died in 2013, he took over the search.

The tablecloth from the Beatles’ last concert will be offered to the public for auction beginning Friday Oct. 7 and ending Oct. 19. More information at the Bonhams site. See MoreCollapse



But they never found the Beatles tablecloth — until the call came in from a Texas woman, who said her brother had received it a few years after the theft from an acquaintance who owed him money, telling the brother, “This is worth way more than anything I owe you.”

When the Texas family tried to ascertain the value in recent years, a dealer told them it was almost certainly stolen. The sister tracked down Michael Vilardi and cold-called him last year.

“She was in tears. I cried a little bit too,” Vilardi said. “I just couldn’t believe it had come full circle. She said, ‘I’ve convinced my brother the right thing is to get it back to the family.’ I sent her a FedEx label and three days later it was in my possession.”

Vilardi said he’s moved by the woman’s honesty, and has no interest in tracking down the thief or sorting out some of the story’s shifting details. He said the brother kept the tablecloth in good condition.

“Apparently he just kept it in his closet and showed it to select family members,” Vilardi said. “Never hung it up or displayed it, so it never got soiled or faded or anything. It was in good condition.”

Vilardi, 62, who is married with two adult daughters, has been living in Reno for more than 40 years, but still loves San Francisco and visits for the occasional Giants game. The family has enjoyed seeing the tablecloth, but were ready to part with it after a year, and share their story and the piece of rock history.

“The beauty of having it come home is that the story is complete,” Vilardi said. “When I got off the phone (with the Texas woman), the first person I called was my aunt. I said, ‘Aunt Terry, I’ve just solved a 55-year-old family mystery.’”

Peter Hartlaub (he/him) is The San Francisco Chronicle’s culture critic. Email: phartlaub@sfchronicle.com Twitter: @PeterHartlaub