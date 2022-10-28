Categories
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Have Filed For Divorce


The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Oct. 4 that the pair had hired divorce lawyers following a heated argument months prior that had prompted them to begin living separately.

TMZ then reported on Friday that a filing was imminent with the couple having reached a settlement on custody of their children and property.

Bündchen and Brady began dating in 2006, having been set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. “This friend told me he knew a girl version of me,” Brady told Details magazine in 2009.

“And he said to me he’d found a boy version of me,” said Bündchen.

Brady later proposed by telling Bündchen that her apartment was experiencing a flooding emergency, only for her to arrive and discover he had filled the home with candles and rose petals.

The pair were married at a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 26, 2009, followed by a private reception for loved ones at their home.

They have two children together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son — Jack, 15 — with actor ex Bridget Moynahan.



