Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen file for divorce

TAMPA, Fla. — After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the Buccaneers quarterback confirmed on social media.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote in an Instagram story.

According to TMZ, lawyers for Brady and Bündchen worked with a mediator to reach property and custody settlements. They will mutually petition for dissolution of marriage in Florida, CNN added.

Brady and Bündchen wed in 2009 and have two children together. Brady also has a 15-year-old son from a previous marriage with actor Bridget Moynahan.

This all comes amid earlier divorce rumors and a series of events including Brady missing 11 days of preseason and Bündchen’s interview with Elle Magazine in which the supermodel said, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too,” she added.

Following Brady’s absence in the preseason, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said previously it’s a personal issue and “that’s all I can tell you.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has let out some of his frustrations with being away from the people he loves while focusing on his profession.