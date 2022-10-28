Two New Cast Members for Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer Have Been Announced

Lana Parilla and Yaya DaCosta will join the cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer in recurring roles. The show follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles-based attorney working out of various Lincoln vehicles. He’s joined in those efforts by his two ex-wives, Maggie (Neve Campbell) and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver/unofficial sponsor Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and his investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson), who’s also Lorna’s new fiance.





Parilla will play Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat while a predatory real estate developer threatens the surrounding neighborhood. DaCosta will portray Andrea Freemann, who’s a cut-throat prosecutor that’s also Haller’s undefeated courtroom rival but also one of Maggie’s friends.

Parrilla is best known for her portrayal of Regina Mills, aka the Evil Queen, in ABC’s Once Upon a Time, notably the only actor besides Robert Carlyle to star in all seven seasons. She’s also appeared in Marc Cherry’s dark dramedy Why Women Kill as Rita Castillo, a show that also starred her Once Upon a Time co-star Ginnifer Goodwin, albeit in a separate season.

Parilla’s other television credits include Lost, 24, Six Feet Under, The Shield, Spin City, and NYPD Blue. Two of her film credits consist of Very Mean Men, where Parilla appeared alongside Mathew Modine and Ben Gazzara, and The Tax Collector, opposite Jimmy Smits and Shia LaBeouf.

Meanwhile, DaCosta has recently returned to her role as April Sexton on NBC’s Chicago Med after she exited the role after six seasons. She also starred in Fox’s Our Kind Of People as Angela Vaughn. Her other tv credits include Ugly Betty, House, and All My Children, while her film credits consist of The Nice Guys, The Butler, In Time, Tron: Legacy, and The Kids Are Alright.

More About The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

Despite its title, the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer is actually an adaptation of the second Mickey Haller novel, The Brass Verdict and not the first, the one actually titled The Lincoln Lawyer. Among the changes made to the first season is the absence of Harry Bosch, Connelly’s other most recurring protagonist, played by Titus Welliver on his own Prime Video show.

The second season will be an adaptation of the fourth Haller novel, The Fifth Witness. Here’s the official synopsis for the literary version:

“After taking on a foreclosure case, defense attorney Mickey Haller must prove his client’s innocence — but first he must follow a trail of black market evidence to its sinister end. “Mickey Haller has fallen on tough times. He expands his business into foreclosure defense, only to see one of his clients accused of killing the banker she blames for trying to take away her home. “Mickey puts his team into high gear to exonerate Lisa Trammel, even though the evidence and his own suspicions tell him his client is guilty. Soon after he learns that the victim had black market dealings of his own, Haller is assaulted, too — and he’s certain he’s on the right trail. “Despite the danger and uncertainty, Haller mounts the best defense of his career in a trial where the last surprise comes after the verdict is in. Connelly proves again why he ‘may very well be the best novelist working in the United States today (San Francisco Chronicle).”

The second season will consist of ten episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.