‘Wednesday’ Netflix Episode Titles Revealed

We’re weeks away from being able to binge-watch all eight episodes of the new MGM Television show starring Jenna Ortega. As coverage on the new show continues, here’s

If you’ve been living under a rock, Netflix has been working on a coming-of-age show based on the Wednesday Addams character for the past year.

Jenna Ortega is set to play the role of Wednesday, with Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome rounding out the main cast.

The series is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new titles of November 2022 on Netflix. You’ll see continued coverage of the show from us and other outlets in the build-up to its thanksgiving release window.

Episode 1 – Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe Directed by Tim Burton Written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar

Episode 2 – Woe is the Loneliest Number Directed by Tim Burton Written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar

Episode 3 – Friend or Woe Directed by Tim Burton Written by Kayla Alpert

Episode 4 – Woe What A Night Directed by Tim Burton Written by Kayla Alpert

Episode 5 – You Reap What You Woe Directed by Gandja Monteiro Written by April Blair

Episode 6 – Quid Pro Woe Directed by Gandja Monteiro Written by April Blair

Episode 7 – If You Don’t Woe By Now Directed by James Marshall Written by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Matt Lambert

Episode 8 – ??? Directed by James Marshall Written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar



Each episode is around 45 minutes in length.

For those unaware, Alfred Gough and Miles R. Millar (who wrote many episodes) serve as showrunners, both of which also serve as executive producers. Also serving as executive producers include Kayla S. Alpert and Steven M. Stark.

You’ll notice a familiar theme throughout all the episode titles and that’s the word, woe.

As it’s repeated so often, you may be confused about the meaning so let’s turn to the Cambridge dictionary. Woes has a couple of meanings, the first being “big problems or troubles” and the second being “extreme sadness”.

All eight episodes of Wednesday stream on Netflix from November 23rd, 2022.